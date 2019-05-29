Home

ROBERT S. FORSTER Jr.

ROBERT S. FORSTER Jr. Notice
FORSTER
ROBERT S. JR.


of Wayne, on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Husband of Bernadette Cutaiar. Father of Gwen (Steve), Robert (Ann), Katie (Taylor); also survived by 4 grandchildren and his brother Art Forster. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Deacons Compassion Fund, c/o The above named Church.

STUARD-Newtown Square

Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019
