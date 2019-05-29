|
FORSTER
ROBERT S. JR.
of Wayne, on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Husband of Bernadette Cutaiar. Father of Gwen (Steve), Robert (Ann), Katie (Taylor); also survived by 4 grandchildren and his brother Art Forster. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Deacons Compassion Fund, c/o The above named Church.
Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019