Of Ardsley, NY, husband of Leba Pesner Grodinsky, died on September 12, 2019. He was 93. Bob, an attorney, lived for 89 years in Philadelphia, Elkins Park, and Jenkintown, PA. He proudly served in the Navy as a young man but always regretted never seeing action in World War II. He was graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and spent more than 60 years as an attorney in Philadelphia. Bob loved history, Winston Churchill, his wife's cooking, his morning oatmeal, walks, dogs, classical music (especially opera), underdogs, reciting poetry and Shakespeare, arguing politics (he was sure he could persuade everyone, especially his daughters, to vote Republican), Philadelphia and the USA.
A deeply principled man, Bob is survived by Leba, as well as 4 daughters, Susan Shor (Joel) of Oak Ridge TN, Leslie Kimmelman (Raymond) of Ardsley NY, Carolyn Grodinsky of Montpelier VT, and Peggy Grodinsky of Portland ME (Joe Pollender). He is also survived by his sister Miriam Sophia Grodinsky (Dale Shillito) of Philadelphia; grand-children, Natalie Maroni (Alexander) of Brooklyn NY, Gregory Kimmelman of Ardsley NY, Alexander Shor (Xuewen Gong) of Nashville TN, and Emily Shor of Knoxville TN; and a new great-grandson, Julian Maroni.
Service information and details can be found at
https://ballarddurand.com/obit/robert-s-grodinsky/
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 14, 2019
