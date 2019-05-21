|
ROBERT S. SR.
On May 20, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Mary Teresa "Terri" (nee Sullivan). Loving father of Robert S. Jr. (Tina), Stephen A. and Denise Hammond (Colin). Dearest Pop Pop of Bobby, Jackie, Kirsten, Michael, Kurt, Ryan and Maureen. Dear brother of Albert and the late Raymond. Bob was a proud Navy Veteran and part of the "Tin Can Sailors" and avid dart shooter at the V.E. Club. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd. Huntingdon Valley, PA. Interment Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019