KORACH
ROBERT S.
95, April 18, 2019 of Cherry Hill, NJ. Father of Marcia L. (the late Joseph) Slattery and Kenneth A. (Brenda Baer) Korach. Grandfather of Joseph, Sean, Max and Samuel. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 9:15 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 .A.M. Int. Mayfield Cem., Cleveland, OH. Contributions in his memory can be made to Temple Emanuel (Cherry Hill) Starlight Foundation.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 20, 2019