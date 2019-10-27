|
SELTZER
ROBERT S.
On October 25, 2019, husband of Ellen (nee Blaker). Father of Debora (Greg) Cosell and Daniel Seltzer. Grandfather of Emily (William) Stocker, Jess Cosell, Alexandra (Daniel) Messing and Alon Seltzer. Brother of the late Phyllis S. Lachs. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services at Congreg-ation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1 P.M. precisely. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces - Midatlantic, PO Box 395, Stevenson, MD, 21153 or a .
