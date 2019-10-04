|
|
CURRY
REV. ROBERT S., S.J.,
88, died on October 1, 2019 at Manresa Hall Jesuit Community, Merion Station, PA. He was son of the late Bartholomew and Winnefrid Curry of Winchester, MA. Predeceased by brothers Edmund and John, Father is survived by his sister Carolyn Dayton of Reading, MA, and several nieces and nephews, as well as his Jesuit family.
Father served as a Pastor in Philadelphia, PA, Richmond, VA, Baltimore, MD, and Raleigh, NC. He was much sought out for his skills as a spiritual director and counselor.
Visitation: Manresa Hall, 261 City Avenue, Merion Station, PA 19066 on Sunday, October 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Funeral Mass: Monday, October 7 at 10:30 A.M. at Manresa Hall. Private inurnment at Wood-stock, MD. Memorial contri-butions may be directed to the Jesuit Community of Manresa Hall, 261 City Avenue, Merion Station, PA 19066. Additional information at:
www.dinanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019