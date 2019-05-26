|
|
BUCKLEY
ROBERT T.
On May 22, 2019, of Oreland. Beloved husband of Clementina (nee Cicatiello). Loving father of Denise McDugall (Tom), Diane and Robert P. (Patricia). Grandfather of 7. Great grandfather of 4. Brother of late Joan Lynch. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday June 1st at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Martyrs Church, 120 Allison Rd., Oreland, PA 19075. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at the church. Interment will be private. Memorial contri-butions may be made to Jefferson Health Hospice, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019