Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BUCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT T. BUCKLEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT T. BUCKLEY Notice
BUCKLEY
ROBERT T.
On May 22, 2019, of Oreland. Beloved husband of Clementina (nee Cicatiello). Loving father of Denise McDugall (Tom), Diane and Robert P. (Patricia). Grandfather of 7. Great grandfather of 4. Brother of late Joan Lynch. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday June 1st at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Martyrs Church, 120 Allison Rd., Oreland, PA 19075. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at the church. Interment will be private. Memorial contri-butions may be made to Jefferson Health Hospice, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now