Guckin Funeral Mansion
3330 G St
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 739-3400
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cem.
Newtown, PA
ROBERT W. "POP" GREMMEL Sr.

ROBERT W. "POP" GREMMEL Sr. Notice
GREMMEL
ROBERT W., SR. "POP"


Age 88, passed Nov. 21, 2019. Robert was born in Phila. He is the son of the late Andrew and Lillian Gremmel. Beloved husband of the late Joan D. Loving father of Robert, Jr. (Donna) and Glenn, JC. Brother of Albert (Peg) Gremmel. Also survived by many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Robert graduated from Northeast HS, is a U.S. Veteran of the Korean War and retired 26 years ago, a proud Glaziers of Local #252. Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service Tuesday, Dec. 3rd, 11:30 A.M., Washington Crossing National Cem., Newtown, PA. Arrs. by

GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION
215-739-3400

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 27, 2019
