Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Parish Church
800 E. Lancaster Ave.
Villanova, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Parish Church
800 E. Lancaster Ave.
Villanova, PA
ROBERT W. "BOB" LANGRAN Ph.D.


1935 - 2019
ROBERT W. "BOB" LANGRAN Ph.D. Notice
LANGRAN
ROBERT "BOB" W. , Ph.D.


Passed away on August 20, 2019, at 84 years of age. Professor at Villanova Univer-sity for over 50 years. He was a devoted husband to Eleanor (née Groh); loving father to Irene (Stephen M. Smith), Elizabeth, and Thomas; and adoring grandfather to Adam and Delia. He was the son of the late Robert J. and Leona Langran (née Williams). He also had 11 godchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M., Saturday August 24th, at St. Thomas of Villanova Parish Church at 800 E. Lancaster Ave. in Villanova, PA, with Visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the church. Interment Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Langran's memory may be made to the Villanova Men's and/or Women's Tennis programs, by mail to Picotte Hall, 800 E. Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085 or online at www.villanova.edu/makeagift (click on "Memorial Gift" and designate "Men's or Women's Tennis" in the name of Dr. Robert Langran).

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019
