WALOVITZ

ROBERT

On March 2, 2019, 92 yrs., in Philadelphia, after a brief illness. Son of the late Morris and Sara Walovitz; brother of the late Irving Wallis and Abraham Wallis; uncle of Jerrold Wallis, Larry Wallis, Steven Wallis, and Glenn Wallis. Also survived by 3 grand nieces. Born and raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey, he attended and graduated from Atlantic City High School. He later joined the army and did a tour in Germany. After serving his country he attended elec-tronics school but then became interested in cosmetology and became a hair stylist teaching cosmetology for many years while working in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. He practiced Yoga and then Ti Chi for many years often visiting retirement residences to teach some of what he had perfected to those interested. He was an avid reader, opera devotee, and could often be found at Essene Market and Cafe on 4th Street. He had recently moved to The Watermark. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service and remem-brance, Thursday, July 18th, at the Watermark, 2 Franklin Town Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019