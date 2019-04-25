|
|
BIVINS
Robert Warren
83, of Gulph Mills, on April 22, 2019. Bob was a Chemist. He was a Professor at KY State University, Frankfort and retired as a Plant Mgr/Research Dir. for Spartech Vy-cal Plastics.
Beloved husband of 57 years to Barbara P. Bivins. Father of Robert Warren Bivins, Jr. Grandfather of Zara Bivins. Brother of Phyllis Milligan, Carole Barrick, David Bivins, the late Eugene Bivins, III and the late Juanita Ziccardi.
No Services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York NY 10016.
MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 610-828-0330
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 25, 2019