ROBERT WILLIAM VIERECK Sr.

ROBERT WILLIAM VIERECK Sr. Notice
VIERECK
ROBERT WILLIAM, SR.


Age 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday February 23, 2019. Bob was a resident of Philadelphia for most of his life.
Bob is survived by his children, Deborah, Edward, Mary Beth (Sean) McKenzie, his grand-children, Patrick, Jaime, Robert, Brigid, Colin and Brody, and his sister Ruth Cathcart. He was predeceased by his loving wife Mary and his two sons, Patrick and Robert.
His Memorial Service will held on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at THE GODFREY FUNERAL HOME, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may visit from 1:00 PM to 3:00 P.M. For condolences to the family please visit

www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
