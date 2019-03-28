WORTHINGTON

ROBERT

On March 23, 2019, of Deptford. Age 82. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Jones). Survived by wife Margaret D. (nee McGhee), loving father of Robert, Jr., (Joyce), David (Terri), James, and Sandra Hart (Donald), and step-father to Michelle F. Bell. Grand-father to Jacqueline Willson, Crystal, James, Jr., Robert, III, William, Max Hart, Thomas, Donald Hart, III, and Tracy, and great-grandfather of nine.

Graduate of Drexel University and President of M. Burr Keim Company who dedicated 65 years of his life to the company until his retirement in May 2018. A world-class gentleman who will be sorely missed by many, Bob thoroughly enjoyed reading, devouring many books per week, and was an avid singer, having taken singing lessons in recent years. He enjoyed traveling, as well as countless summers with family in Ocean City, NJ. He was a Deacon of Grace Baptist Church, Westmont, NJ, Certified Christian Counselor, and Vice-President of the Cancer Care Center of New Jersey, Inc.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Saturday, March 30th, 8:30 - 10:30 A.M., at THE EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Township. Funeral service immediately thereafter. Entombment St. Joseph's Cem. and Mausoleum, 240 Lower Landing Road, Blackwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to PFF Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60611.

