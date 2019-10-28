|
|
GORDON
ROBERTA B. "BOBBI"
(nee BRENER)
on October 26, 2019 of Audubon, PA. Beloved wife of Lewis Gordon, loving mother of Tom (Tricia) Gordon and Jennifer Ford, devoted daughter of Evelyn Brener and the late Herbert Brener, sister of Stephen Brener, grandmother of Melanie Gordon. Mother-in-law of Chris Ford. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Monday, 12 Noon, Adath Israel on the Main Line, 250 Highland Ave., Merion Station, PA. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. The family will be returning to the Bradford Card Room at Shannondell at Valley Forge, Monday beginning 4 to 9 P.M. and on Tuesday evening 6:30 - 9 P.M.
(www.levinefuneral.com)
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019