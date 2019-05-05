Home

ROBERTA ""ROBIN"" (Christensen) HUGHES

ROBERTA ""ROBIN"" (Christensen) HUGHES Notice
HUGHES
ROBERTA "ROBIN"
(nee Christensen)


Age 74, of Broomall, on May 3, 2019. Devoted mother of Robert W. (Matthew Sroda) and Meghan Thomer (Brian). Loving grandmother of Kaleigh and Aidan Thomer. Also survived by her sister Maureen Christensen, R.S.M., her brother Eric G. Christensen (Annemarie) and nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday evening 6-8 P.M. and Friday 9 -10 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 A.M. St. Pius X Church, 220 Law-rence Rd., Broomall. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to Unite for Her, 127 E. Chestnut St., 1st floor, West Chester, 19380, (uniteforher.org). Interment private.


Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019
