MORLEY
ROBERTA M. "BOBBIE"
(nee Hawthorne)
Of Haddon Township, North Wildwood, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL went home to our Lord Sept. 9, 2019. She was 67 years old. Wife of the late Thomas "Cozy" Morley. Beloved sister of Caroline Smith, Andrew J. Hawthorne (Bobbi Anne), and Mariellen Hawthorne (Jim Furey). Loving aunt of Leah Furey Bruder (Steve), James Andrew Furey, Alicia Furey Jenkins (Jason), Andrew James Hawthorne Jr., the late Francis Smith (Dolores), James Smith (Jean), Marianne Hennessey (Joe), Brian Smith (Sandy) and Caroline Crouse (Greg). Also survived by her grand nieces and nephew, Liliana, Tyler, Halley, and Shaelyn, and life-long friends, Julie Dryden, Cindy Getzinger, and Shandalie Morales.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday Sept. 13th from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton NJ, 856-983-1005. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019