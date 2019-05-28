|
MAIRONE
ROCCO
Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on May 25, 2019 at the age of 49. He is survived by his mother Nancy and the late Alexander. Also survived by his sisters Nina Marie Hutchinson, and Christy Hoag (Robert), and his uncle John Gonnella. Loving uncle of Kelly Ann, Robert, Shanna, Jenna, Matthew, Allison, and Hannah. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday 8 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St. Phila., PA 19104.
Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019