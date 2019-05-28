Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for ROCCO MAIRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROCCO MAIRONE

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROCCO MAIRONE Notice
MAIRONE
ROCCO
Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on May 25, 2019 at the age of 49. He is survived by his mother Nancy and the late Alexander. Also survived by his sisters Nina Marie Hutchinson, and Christy Hoag (Robert), and his uncle John Gonnella. Loving uncle of Kelly Ann, Robert, Shanna, Jenna, Matthew, Allison, and Hannah. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday 8 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St. Phila., PA 19104.

www.burnsfunerahome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now