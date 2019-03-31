|
DONESON
ROCHELLE (nee Kaplowich)
March 28, 2019. Wife of the late Lionel. Mother of Earle George, Edward Harry (Susan) and Charles Allen (Joy); also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 2:45 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday eve. commencing at 7 P.M. Monday and Tuesday 2 to 5 P.M. and 6 to 8 P.M. at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Na'Amat USA or .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019