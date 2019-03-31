Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for ROCHELLE DONESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROCHELLE (Kaplowich) DONESON

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROCHELLE (Kaplowich) DONESON Notice
DONESON
ROCHELLE (nee Kaplowich)
March 28, 2019. Wife of the late Lionel. Mother of Earle George, Edward Harry (Susan) and Charles Allen (Joy); also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 2:45 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday eve. commencing at 7 P.M. Monday and Tuesday 2 to 5 P.M. and 6 to 8 P.M. at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Na'Amat USA or .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now