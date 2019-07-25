Home

ROCHELLE K. (Hyman) COHEN

ROCHELLE K. (Hyman) COHEN Notice
July 24, 2019. Wife of Fred. Mother of Martin (Amanda) Cohen. Sister of Howard Hyman, Esq. Grandmother of Reilly, Jaxson and Charleigh. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. BB), 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to the Women's Humane Society Shelter, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019
