LEIS
ROCHELLE
September 10, 2010. The Mom of Mom's passed at Abramson Center in Horsham after a broken hip and declining health. Rochelle's childhood was rooted in Strawberry Mansion with her parents Edward and Cecelia Weger, and her three brothers Bert, Harry, and David. Her studies included bookkeeping and business computer applications, which she put to the test as owner/ operator, with her husband Rudy Leis, at Taws Artist Materials in Center City Philadelphia. Rochelle displayed her many skills taking on the challenges of needy schools, creating unprecedented resources for children. Her philanthropic interests included a broad spectrum of child and wildlife causes. She was extraordinarily talented in textile crafts and horticulture. Her cooking and baking became legendary, but her greatest skill seemed to be winning the love and respect of all whose lives she touched.
Rochelle was the beloved wife of the late Rudy Leis. Loving mother of Craig "Bear" Leis (L.A.), Dov Alan Leis, Dr. Dean Leis (Lynne), and Gail Phillips. Devoted grandmother of Justin, Jessie, (Brian) Jordan, (Samantha) Amy (Oren), Erica (Tom), Amber and Shawn, and great-grandmother of Payton, Piper, and Marisa. Dear sister of David Weger, the late Harry and the late Bert.
Family and friends invited to Funeral Services Thursday 11:30 A.M., precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad Street, Phila. 19126. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva to be observed at the Bear and LA Leis residence immediately following Services. Family will receive on Friday from 11 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019