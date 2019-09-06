|
|
ROSENBERG
ROCHELLE
September 5, 2019, of Beverly, NJ. Wife of Joseph Rosenberg. Mother of William L. (Jamie Rothstein and the late Joy Wilson Rosenberg) Rosenberg and Barry Rosenberg. Grand-mother of Jordan Brandon (Marielle Kent) Rosenberg and Joy Robin Rosenberg. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 11:15 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 Noon Interment Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the Rosenberg residence. Contributions can be made to , www.stjude.org, the , www.kidney.org or the , www.cancer.org.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019