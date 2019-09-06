Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROCHELLE ROSENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROCHELLE ROSENBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROCHELLE ROSENBERG Notice
ROSENBERG
ROCHELLE
September 5, 2019, of Beverly, NJ. Wife of Joseph Rosenberg. Mother of William L. (Jamie Rothstein and the late Joy Wilson Rosenberg) Rosenberg and Barry Rosenberg. Grand-mother of Jordan Brandon (Marielle Kent) Rosenberg and Joy Robin Rosenberg. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 11:15 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 Noon Interment Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the Rosenberg residence. Contributions can be made to , www.stjude.org, the , www.kidney.org or the , www.cancer.org.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROCHELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now