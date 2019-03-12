Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Resources
More Obituaries for RODDY GORMLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RODDY GORMLEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

RODDY GORMLEY Notice
GORMLEY
RODDY
Age 82, of Broomall PA, former-ly of Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone, Ireland, on March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Bridie (nee Conwell); loving father of Bridgette (Niall McManus) and Brenda Gormley; Granda to Emer and Shane; also survived by his brother, in laws, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, March 15, 2019, 9 A.M., St Pius X, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall PA 19008, and to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now