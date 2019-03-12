|
|
GORMLEY
RODDY
Age 82, of Broomall PA, former-ly of Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone, Ireland, on March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Bridie (nee Conwell); loving father of Bridgette (Niall McManus) and Brenda Gormley; Granda to Emer and Shane; also survived by his brother, in laws, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, March 15, 2019, 9 A.M., St Pius X, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall PA 19008, and to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019