SADLER
RODNEY S. SR.
Age, 69 years of Camden, passed away on March 20, 2019.
Beloved husband of Anna G. (Greve); Devoted father of Rodney Jr., Eshu (Tania) Ryan, Laura (Wesley), Caroline and Quinn Sadler; Loving grand-father of Jessica, Duane, Gabrielle, Nicholas, Amber, Alivia, Ariyah, Christina, Eva, Lucy, Ivana and great grandfather of Marlie; Dear brother of Samuel G. Jr., Robert and Paul Sadler. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 P.M. at the FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Rd. Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 11 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of St. Paul, 422 Market St. in Camden. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the Center for Aquatic Science @ Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019