Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ROGER P. HART

ROGER P. HART Notice
HART
ROGER P.
On April 5, 2019, of Brookhaven. Loving husband of Susan P. Hart (nee Stewart); father of Roger P. Hart Jr., Emily Hart Baumeister, and Adam Hart (Tasia); also survived by 5 grandchildren and his siblings.
Visitation 10 A.M. to 12 Noon, Saturday, April 13th, at WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA. Burial private. Memorial gifts to American Legion Post 926, Aston or U of P Hospital for Liver Cancer Research.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
