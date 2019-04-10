|
|
HART
ROGER P.
On April 5, 2019, of Brookhaven. Loving husband of Susan P. Hart (nee Stewart); father of Roger P. Hart Jr., Emily Hart Baumeister, and Adam Hart (Tasia); also survived by 5 grandchildren and his siblings.
Visitation 10 A.M. to 12 Noon, Saturday, April 13th, at WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA. Burial private. Memorial gifts to American Legion Post 926, Aston or U of P Hospital for Liver Cancer Research.
www.whiteluttrell.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019