ROMA (nee Guinta)
October 29, 2019. Beloved Wife of The late Biagio. Devoted Mother of Raymond (Ronnie) Dati and Ramona Pellerito (Patrick Grubb). Granny of Frank (Dana), Anthony, Jessica, Raymond, and Christian. Great-grandmother of Alyssa and Gianna. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY 9:00 A.M. at The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 9th and Watkins Street, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made in her memory to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019