Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine
9th and Watkins Street
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine
9th and Watkins Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROMA DATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROMA (Guinta) DATI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROMA (Guinta) DATI Notice
DATI
ROMA (nee Guinta)


October 29, 2019. Beloved Wife of The late Biagio. Devoted Mother of Raymond (Ronnie) Dati and Ramona Pellerito (Patrick Grubb). Granny of Frank (Dana), Anthony, Jessica, Raymond, and Christian. Great-grandmother of Alyssa and Gianna. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY 9:00 A.M. at The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 9th and Watkins Street, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made in her memory to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROMA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now