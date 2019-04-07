BAENNINGER (cont.)

Ron was very loved and will be deeply missed by his family and the many circles of friends he formed during his life: Ashby and Ginnie Saunders, Ann and Dave Shenkle, Terry and Betty Meyer, the Temple gang, the Carnegie/Pittsburgh crowd, his graduate students, Phillips Mill Players, Saint Ben's friends, the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict, and the Drew retirees who adopted him. Their descriptions of him are remarkably similar; he was gentle, kind, warm, thoughtful, interesting, and interested.

Ron is survived by MaryAnn, his spouse of thirty-two years, his children and their spouses, Maggie Baenninger Nass and Karl Nass, Dan Moore and Lucy Cucciniello Moore; grandchildren Lukas and Sela Nass, Jack and Luke Moore; his brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Celia Baenninger; nephews Christopher and Olivier Baenninger and their families; and the extended Kyle and Bänninger families of Canada and Switzerland.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Ron's life on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Doylestown, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider support for The Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict at sbm.osb.org (add a notation that the gift is in memory of Ron) or Drew University Summer Science Institute to support student researchers at

http://drew.edu/ronbaenninger. REED AND STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME, Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com

