RONALD BENJAMIN NELSON

RONALD BENJAMIN NELSON Notice
87, died on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Philadelphia. Ron grew up in Philadelphia and obtained a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master's Degree from Temple University. A passionate music-lover, Ron taught music at Leeds Middle School and then for many years at the Masterman School, introducing countless students to opera and orchestral music. Ron served for many years as the music director at Temple Beth Am in Abington, PA. He loved Mahler, Italy and the Italian language, Yiddish, Vermont landscapes, opera, and astronomy. Ron is survived by Barbara, his beloved wife of 40 years and his children Donna (Carl), Adam, Michael, and Aaron (Annie). As Zaydeh, Ron is survived also by his grandchildren Ashley, Jeremy, Justin, Melissa, Lyndsay, Lev, Nava, Ami, Isaac, and Lucy, all of whom will greatly miss his love for them and his wonderful sense of humor. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Curtis Institute of Music.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019
