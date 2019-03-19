BARTNIKOWSKI

RONALD C. "BART"

Of Langhorne PA, died at home on March 16, 2019, from depression and suicide. Loving husband and best friend to Beth Bartnikowski (nee Olson) for 19 years. Dear son-in-law to Roberta Olson; brother-in-law to Christine Olson De Church (Daniel) and Charles Olson (Julie). Son of the late Chester J. and Catherine C. Bartnikowski. Brother of Lucya Dembrosky and Brian Bartnikowski. Bart was the own-er of Antique Rescue.

He was an avid outdoor sports-man, adjunct instructor for the PA Game Commission, former member of the Zoning Hearing Board of Langhorne Manor and appointed as a County Election Board Official.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9:30 to 11 A.M., GALANTE FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Road (off Rhawn St.), Phila. PA 19111, followed by a Service of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to one another; share your struggles and joys. If so desired, donations may be made in Bart's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 3535 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

