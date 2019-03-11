Home

Ron was born June 15, 1934 and raised by his parents, James and Wealthy Wanser, in No. Phila. At an early age, Ron joined Faith Baptist Church in No. Phila. He entered the Phila. Fire Dept. in 1956 as a Fire Fighter and was subsequently promoted to the positions of Lieutenant, Captain and Battalion Chief. Despite the challenges of the era for Black Fire Fighters, Ron worked hard to enhance his leadership/fire skills and became the first Black Fire Chief in Richmond, VA in 1978. Surrounded by his family in his home in Richmond, he departed this life Feb. 23, 2019. Surviving are his wife Leslie Lewis; daughters Terri and Anita Lewis and Audrey Lewis-Davis (Evone); son Kenneth Taylor, Jr. (Cynthia); five grandchildren one great granddaughter and other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service was held at Fifth Baptist Church in Richmond, VA on March 1, 2019. A scholarship was created in Ron's name. To donate, make checks payable to Fire Chief Ronald C. Lewis Scholarship, and mail to: Richmond Fire Police Credit Union, 900 Hermitage Rd., Rich-mond, VA 23220, 804-354-0673.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019
