CHRISTIAN
RONALD "RON"
68, of Davidsonville, MD passed away peacefully at his home on June 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Ron was born February 10, 1951 to the late Joseph and Regina Christian in Philadelphia, PA. He was a retired computer technician who previously served in the U.S. Army. Ron is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Ramona Christian; three sons, Msg Daniel (Melissa) Christian of Wellington, CO, Anthony (Sierra) Christian of Bunker Hill, WV, and SFC William (Nina) Christian of Fayetteville, NC; six grandchildren, Alexia, Maddux, Olivia, Addison, Emelie, and Liam; his sister, Marlene (Michael) Fraioli of Riva, MD. Service and interment will take place with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019