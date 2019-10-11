|
|
JOHNSON
RONALD CONWAY "Dr. J"
Began his Heavenly journey October 3, 2019. Ron was born on Sept. 4, 1940, in Phila., PA, son of the late Deacon Harold C. Johnson and Mother Rosalie Johnson. Baptized and confirmed at St. Simon's Episcopal Church in 1955 he was an Explorer Scout troop #373 at St. Simon's. Graduating from Central High School in 1958, he enlisted in the Army. After basic training he was stationed in France as a radar repairman. Honorably discharged in 1961, Ron graduated from Penn State University and received his PhD in Biochemistry 1971 from the University of Pittsburgh.
He began his career as a Research Biochemist at the University of California where he made his home for 47 years. Ron's early research involved brain biochemistry and later worked with the University's government-sponsored HIV/ AIDS project, studying dementia in AIDS patients. Ron became a member of Grace Cathedral in 1974 involving himself in a tutoring program to inner-city youth and many ministries including a Founding member of Men of Grace and Bay View Mission.
Ron leaves his sister, Lorraine Evans (Alexander deceased); nephews, Randolph Grier III (Yvette) and Steven Evans (Helena); Special Cousin, Thomas Fortson (Toni); and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews. A Requiem Service for Dr. Ron Johnson will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 1110 California Street, San Francisco, CA. Memorial Donations can be mailed to Grace Cathedral's Social Justice Fund.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019