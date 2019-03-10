EVANS

RONALD G.

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald G. Evans announces his sudden passing on Tuesday March 5, 2019, at the age of 86. He was the son of late Herbert T. Evans and Florence J. (Goebel) Evans. He is the loving husband of Margie Evans. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and grandchildren, son Kyle (Amy), Kristen Albert (Chris), and Kara Krafczek (Charles). Grandad will be sadly missed by his 16 grandchildren Christopher, Corey, Bryce, Chase, Kennedy, Ella, Ana, Brooke, William, Charlotte, Henry, Luke, Declan, Nevis, Amelia and Herbie. He was preceded in death by his sister Florence Potts and brother Herbert Evans. Ron was proud of his military service in the 101st Airborne, his 69 years at Wackenhut (running his company until the day he died), spending summers on the beach as the 'King of Cape May', taking long walks on the beach of Marco Island, traveling the vast beauty of the United States with family, showing off his athletic ability as 'Leon' with his pool volleyball friends, relishing in his beloved Eagles Super Bowl win, hunting for local culinary gems along the Delaware with his wife Margie and most of all, spending time loving, caring, providing and putting his finishing touches on his life's greatest accomplishment - his FAMILY. A funeral service in memory of Ron will be held March 13, 2019, 11 A.M. at Saint Cyril of Jerusalem Church (1410 Almshouse Road Jamison, PA 18929). A viewing will precede the services from 9:30-11. Interment will follow in the family plot at Lawnview Cemetery (500 Huntingdon Pike Rockledge, PA). Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Ronald to Wesley Enhanced Living Foundation 626 Jacksonville Road Warminster, PA 18974.



