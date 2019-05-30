|
ZUCCATO
RONALD J., JR.
Age 49, of Swedesboro, NJ, on May 27, 2019. Beloved son of Ronald J., Sr. and Leona H. (nee Salerno) Zuccato; adoring father of Abigail and Bella Rose Zuccato; dear brother of Leona C. Park; caring nephew of Larry and Linda Zuccato; loving companion of Eileen Radecke; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ron attended Monsignor Bonner High School where he played football and basketball on the team that won the 1988 Catholic League title. He graduated from Widener University.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 5-9 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 and 8:30-10 A.M. Saturday at THE KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive (off South Ave), Secane, PA 19018. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019