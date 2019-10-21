|
WALSH
RONALD JOSEPH
82, of Northeast Philadelphia, formerly of Mahanoy Plane, Pa., passed away Oct. 18 surrounded by his family. Born Dec. 29, 1936, to James and Sarah Walsh, Ronald was married to his beloved wife, Evelyn, for almost 57 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the American Legion. He was a longtime Eagles and Phillies season ticket holder and an avid fan of Notre Dame football. A 31-year employee of Nabisco, Ronald loved his family, friends, baseball and ice cream, not necessarily in that order. Survived by his wife Evelyn, daughter Kathleen (Carl) Tomczuk, son Sean, grandchildren Jack, Luke, Liza and Erin, brother James (Patricia), niece Kim (John) McCormick, nephew James (Elizabeth) and many friends and family. Predeceased by his sister, Mary Frances. Relative and friends are invited to Viewing Thursday 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, 2031 Vista St. Mass 11 A.M. at Resurrection of Our Lord Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Eagles Autism Foundation, One NovaCare Way, Phila., PA 19145, or www.philadelphiaeagles.com/ea
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 21, 2019