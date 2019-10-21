Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
For more information about
RONALD WALSH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord
2000 Shelmire Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD JOSEPH WALSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD JOSEPH WALSH Notice
WALSH
RONALD JOSEPH


82, of Northeast Philadelphia, formerly of Mahanoy Plane, Pa., passed away Oct. 18 surrounded by his family. Born Dec. 29, 1936, to James and Sarah Walsh, Ronald was married to his beloved wife, Evelyn, for almost 57 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the American Legion. He was a longtime Eagles and Phillies season ticket holder and an avid fan of Notre Dame football. A 31-year employee of Nabisco, Ronald loved his family, friends, baseball and ice cream, not necessarily in that order. Survived by his wife Evelyn, daughter Kathleen (Carl) Tomczuk, son Sean, grandchildren Jack, Luke, Liza and Erin, brother James (Patricia), niece Kim (John) McCormick, nephew James (Elizabeth) and many friends and family. Predeceased by his sister, Mary Frances. Relative and friends are invited to Viewing Thursday 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, 2031 Vista St. Mass 11 A.M. at Resurrection of Our Lord Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Eagles Autism Foundation, One NovaCare Way, Phila., PA 19145, or www.philadelphiaeagles.com/ea
glesautismfoundation
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now