DENNY
RONALD L.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia B. (nee Connelly). He is survived by his three daughters, Patricia Caniz (Christopher), Donna Musto (John), Diane Arch (Steve); one son, Ronald L. Denny II; 7 grand-children, 13 great-grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lang. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service, 11 A.M., on July 27th, DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila., PA 19130, 215-563-3655. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila. PA 19107.
Published on Philly.com on July 26, 2019