VICENTE

RONALD LOUIS

76, from Devon PA, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Broomall Rehabil-itation and Nursing Center.

Ron was born in Philadelphia, on May 11, 1943, to Louis and Edith Vicente. During the early years of his life, Ronnie was a loving and loyal brother to four siblings, Charlie, Bobby, Donny and Patsy, with whom he was very close. He then dedicated a portion of his life in France as a member of the Armed Forces and once he returned to the United States, he embarked on a journey that shaped his professional career. After years of countless commutes to and from New York city, where Ron gained invaluable experience working at N.W. Ayer Advertising Agency, he started his own business, Vicente Creative Services. He worked with numerous clients on marketing strategy and product packaging. During the later years of his career, he gave back to the local community by mentoring younger professionals and students.

Ron married Carol Haines on July 31, 1971 and thereafter raised 4 children in Devon, PA. He was truly loved and admired by family, friends and the community. Ron was known by many for his warm smile, kind words and never-ending gener-osity. To his friends, he was loyal. To his children, he was a hero. To all, he was loved.

He is proceeded by his 4 children, Kristen (Bryan), Chuck (Jessie), John (Isabel) and Colleen (Chris); and his 7 grandchildren, Hannah, Daniel, Margaret, Sophia, Mateo, Charlotte and Emma.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial in Ron's honor on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 12 to 3 P.M., at the Springfield Country Club on 400 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Ronald L. Vicente to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown PA 18901, or The .

