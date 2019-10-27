Home

RONALD N. DiMARCO Sr.

On October 22, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of S. Phila., PA. Age 83. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Loughery) for 63 years. Devoted father of Marybeth DiMarco, Ronald N. DiMarco, Jr. (Marie), and Kenneth C. DiMarco. Loving grandfather of Thomas Weaver and Ronald N. DiMarco III. Preceded in death by his sister, Adeline and his brother, Alfonso. Also surviv-ed by many nieces and nephews.
Ronald proudly served with the U.S. Army. He retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Phila-delphia after 42 years. Ronald was also the President of the Parish Council for Mary, Mother of the Church.
There will be a Visitation from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M., Tuesday morning, at St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's memory to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Family and friends may share memories at

GardnerFuneralHome.com
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME Runnemede & Bellmawr
(856-939-2095)

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
