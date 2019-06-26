|
|
FELDMAN
RONALD P.
On June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Jill (nee Greenfield). Devoted father of Rachel, Debra, and Amy. Loving son of Maxine Feldman and the late Maurice Feldman. Dear brother of Dr. Neil (Ellen) Feldman and Ellen (Andrew) Mermelstein. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to The Lerhaus Institute of Jewish Studies, 1030 Leopard Road, Rydal, PA 19046 or Upper Dublin Citizen Emergency Fund 801 Loch Alsh Avenue, Ft. Washington, PA 19034 or to a .
www.goldsteinsfuenral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019