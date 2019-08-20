Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD MALACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD P. MALACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD P. MALACH Notice
MALACH
RONALD P.
Aug. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of Angela. He was a retired policeman and an accomplish musician. Ron attended the Phila. Musical Academy and studied percussion with Michael Bookspan of the Phila. Orch. He also loved to fly and was an avid small plane pilot. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Friday 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. with Funeral Services at 12 P.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa. 19134. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now