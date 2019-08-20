|
|
MALACH
RONALD P.
Aug. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of Angela. He was a retired policeman and an accomplish musician. Ron attended the Phila. Musical Academy and studied percussion with Michael Bookspan of the Phila. Orch. He also loved to fly and was an avid small plane pilot. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Friday 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. with Funeral Services at 12 P.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa. 19134. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019