Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
605 Street Rd.
Warminster, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
605 Street Rd.
Warminster, PA
RONALD P. "RON" OWEN Notice
OWEN
RONALD P. "RON"


on Dec. 1, 2019. Devoted husband to Mary (née McElvenny) Owen and loving father to Mary M. McCue "Mimi" (John), Ronald J. Owen (Kathleen), and Maureen A. Umehara (Michael). Survived also by five grandchildren: Owen, Casey, Jacklyn, Maya, and Michelle as well as his sister, Diane Iverson Smith. Life Celebration for Ron will be held on Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 605 Street Rd. Warminster, PA 18974 from 9-10 A.M. followed by his funeral mass at 10 A.M. Int. at Whitemarsh Mem. Park.

Services are by DECKER-GIVNISH, 215-675-2070.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
