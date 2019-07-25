|
|
SCHWARTZ
RONALD R.
Of Aldan, PA, on July 22nd, 2019. Ron was predeceased by his wife of 28 years, Carol Schwartz (nee Vietro); his mother, Lillian; his father, Jesse, and his brother, Bob. Ron is survived by his brother, Richard. Ron is also survived by his children of a previous marriage: Karen, Jesse and Ronald; his 7 grand-children, one great-grandchild, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ron enjoyed his retirement spending time in Longport, NJ with his dearest companion, Patti Arone.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, July 29th, from 9:30 to 11:15 A.M., at Lansdowne Presbyterian Church, 140 Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne PA 19050. Funeral Service to follow 11:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019