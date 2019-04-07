|
|
DeMARINO
RONALD S.
On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, age 76. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Hawthorne). Loving father of Sheri DeMarino and Ronald S. DeMarino and (Susan). Also survived by his brother Theodore DeMarino (Denise); and his grandchildren, Jake and Nicholas DeMarino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing from 9:30 A.M. until his Funeral Service 11:30 A.M. on Monday, April 8th in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, Pa 18954. Ronald's Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931 or a charity of a donor's choice.
www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019