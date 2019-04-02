|
|
SHAFFER
RONALD "Ronn"
79, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roberta Ellen Shaffer, daughters Emily Shaffer, Amy Shaffer West and son-in-law John West. Family and friends will be welcomed at Old Pine Presbyterian Church, 412 Pine Street in Philadelphia, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9-10 A.M. with a Memorial Service to follow at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to Old Pine Conser-vancy, 412 Pine St., Phila., PA 19106 and/or the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Phila., PA 19107 or www.kimmelcancercenter.org.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019