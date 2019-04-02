Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD SHAFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD "Ronn" SHAFFER

Notice Condolences Flowers

RONALD "Ronn" SHAFFER Notice
SHAFFER
RONALD "Ronn"
79, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roberta Ellen Shaffer, daughters Emily Shaffer, Amy Shaffer West and son-in-law John West. Family and friends will be welcomed at Old Pine Presbyterian Church, 412 Pine Street in Philadelphia, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9-10 A.M. with a Memorial Service to follow at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to Old Pine Conser-vancy, 412 Pine St., Phila., PA 19106 and/or the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Phila., PA 19107 or www.kimmelcancercenter.org.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.