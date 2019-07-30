Home

Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Willow Bend Rd.
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
RONALD T. LEONE

RONALD T. LEONE Notice
LEONE
RONALD T.
On July 27, 2019, of Marlton NJ, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Arlene T. Leone (nee Leonetti). Loving father of Ronald T. Leone, Jr. and his wife Josephine and Kimberly A. Giunta and her husband, Martin. Dear grandfather of Gabrielle, Victoria and Justin. Caring brother of Maria Perry and her husband Ed.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing on Friday from 8:30-10:15 A.M. at the THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton N.J. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 A.M. at St. Joan of Arc Church, Willow Bend Rd., Marlton. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's memory to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at donate3.cancer.org/.
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
