O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
View Map
WALSH
RONALD W. Jr.


On June 20, 2019, of Spring-field. Beloved son of Ronald (Anne Marie) Walsh, Sr. and the late Patricia Walsh (neé McGuckin). Loving father of Ronald J. (Katharine) and Jerry T. Dear brother of Lynn (Ken) Grady, Karen (Kevin) Keenan, Susan (Greg) Halligan, and Christopher Walsh. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special Uncle Gerald (Aunt Jeanne) McGuckin. Union carpenter of 35 years.
Relatives, friends and members of United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 845 may call O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Spring-field, PA 19064 on Thursday from 7:00 - 11:00 A.M., followed by Ron's Funeral Service, which will begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to Marine Toys for Tots, USMC Reserve Center, HM1 Dale Pirkle, 6th and Kedron Ave, Folsom, PA 19033.
Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019
