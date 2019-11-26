Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Nativity BVM Church
30 E. Franklin St
Media, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Nativity BVM Church
30 E. Franklin St
Media, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD W. WALSH Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD W. WALSH Sr. Notice
WALSH
RONALD W., SR.
Age 86, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, of Media, formerly of Havertown. Beloved husband of Anne Marie (nee Lanni) Walsh and the late Patricia (nee McGuckin) Walsh. Loving father of Lynn (Ken) Grady, Karen (Kevin) Keenan, Susan (Greg) Halligan, Christopher Walsh and the late Ronald W. Walsh, Jr. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grand-children. Army Veteran. West Catholic Class of 1951, St. Joseph's Class of 1961. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon on Friday, Nov. 29th, at Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St, Media, PA 19063 where friends may call 10 - 11:45 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to West Catholic Scholar-ship Fund, in memory of Ron Walsh, 4501 Chestnut St., Phila, PA 19139.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -