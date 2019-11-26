|
WALSH
RONALD W., SR.
Age 86, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, of Media, formerly of Havertown. Beloved husband of Anne Marie (nee Lanni) Walsh and the late Patricia (nee McGuckin) Walsh. Loving father of Lynn (Ken) Grady, Karen (Kevin) Keenan, Susan (Greg) Halligan, Christopher Walsh and the late Ronald W. Walsh, Jr. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grand-children. Army Veteran. West Catholic Class of 1951, St. Joseph's Class of 1961. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon on Friday, Nov. 29th, at Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St, Media, PA 19063 where friends may call 10 - 11:45 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to West Catholic Scholar-ship Fund, in memory of Ron Walsh, 4501 Chestnut St., Phila, PA 19139.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019