HART
RONALD WAYNE SR.
age 77, of Long Beach Township passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his daughter's home surrounded by his family. Ronnie was born and raised in Philadelphia and was a summer and weekend resident of Long beach Island since his birth in 1942 before moving there permanently in 1995. He was the owner of Hart Brothers fuel where he was known as the "Oil Man". Ronnie served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the VFW Post 3729, Manahawkin Elks lodge 2340, Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575, and the American Legion of Barnegat Post #232. Ronnie was an avid fisherman. Ronnie was pre-deceased by his wife, Jane in 2013. He is survived by his children Beth and her husband Jim Purcell of Brick, Ronnie Jr and his wife Denise of Cherry Hill, and Bob and his wife Kris of Fairless Hills, PA. five grand-children Aidan, Delaney, Shane, Meghan and Nathan, two great grandchildren Kylie and Kendra. He is also survived by many loving family and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1 to 6 P.M. at the VFW Post 3729, 11 East Winifred Avenue, Long Beach Township, NJ 08008. The family has asked for contributions to be made to the VFW Post in Ronnie's Memory. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 30, 2019