Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
More Obituaries for RONNY KOZIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONNY (Cossuth) KOZIN

Notice Condolences Flowers

RONNY (Cossuth) KOZIN Notice
KOZIN
RONNY (nee Cossuth)
April 12, 2019, of Media, PA. Beloved wife of Dr. William Kozin; loving mother of Scott (Louise Dunn) Kozin, Marc (Donna) Kozin, Adam (Denise) Kozin and Kurt (Wendy) Kozin; cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Heather, Connor, Bryan, Samantha, Nicole, Alexis, Alisha, Taylor, Dylan and Rachel. Family and friends are invited to Services Wednesday, 1:30 P.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS Memorial Chapel (West), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Int. is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA (www.pspca.org) or (www.shriners hospitalsforchildren.org)
www.levinefuneral.com


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019
