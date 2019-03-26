Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
ROSA "MAFALDA" (Tedesco) DEFEO

DEFEO
ROSA "MAFALDA" (nee Tedesco)


March 24, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Giovanni. Beloved mother of Angelo. Sister of Antonio, Viola and Sabato Tedesco. Sister-in-law of Joseph and Dorotea Martino and Angelo and Palma DeFeo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
