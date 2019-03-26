|
|
DEFEO
ROSA "MAFALDA" (nee Tedesco)
March 24, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Giovanni. Beloved mother of Angelo. Sister of Antonio, Viola and Sabato Tedesco. Sister-in-law of Joseph and Dorotea Martino and Angelo and Palma DeFeo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019